Will Ferrell has recently revealed he turned down a sequel to Elf, in turn rejecting a $29 million (£21m) payday.

The Hollywood icon didn't think the premise of the follow-up film was good enough.

"I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money,’” Ferrell told Hollywood Reporter.

"And I thought, 'Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie.'"

