Will Smith suffers The Matrix mishap in behind-the-scenes peek at new music video
Will Smith suffered a Matrix mishap as he gave fans a sneak peek at the filming of his new music video.
The 56-year-old shared behind-the-scenes footage of his new single “Beautiful Scars,” where he can be seen channeling Keanu Reeves’ Matrix character.
The film, which depicts a dystopian future in which humanity is trapped inside a simulated reality, became famous across the globe following its release in 1999.
Smith captioned his video: “Matrix is a young man’s game hahaha. Mad respect to Keanu. Beautiful Scars BTS is out!!”
