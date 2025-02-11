Will Smith suffers The Matrix mishap in behind-the-scenes peek at new music video

Will Smith suffered a Matrix mishap as he gave fans a sneak peek at the filming of his new music video.

The 56-year-old shared behind-the-scenes footage of his new single “Beautiful Scars,” where he can be seen channeling Keanu Reeves’ Matrix character.

The film, which depicts a dystopian future in which humanity is trapped inside a simulated reality, became famous across the globe following its release in 1999.

Smith captioned his video: “Matrix is a young man’s game hahaha. Mad respect to Keanu. Beautiful Scars BTS is out!!”