Watch how ‘ghost’ number plates help drivers evade cameras and avoid fines

Motorists are using ‘ghost’ number plates to evade detection while breaking driving laws.

These plates are difficult for Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to read, allowing drivers to escape fines. During the day, they appear normal, reducing suspicion.

On Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (26 February), an infrared camera demonstrated how these plates evade detection.

Sarah Coombes, Labour MP for West Bromwich, is pushing for stricter penalties, proposing a £1,000 fine and at least six penalty points for those caught using non-compliant plates to address the rising issue of ‘ghost’ plates.