Angelina Jolie praises the "strength" and "resilience" of Afghan women

Angelina Jolie has drawn attention to the Taliban’s treatment of women as Afghanistan marks one year since the militant Islamist group seized power.

In an opinion piece in Time magazine, the actor highlighted the mistreatment of women and the ban on high school education for girls.

Ms Jolie praised the “daughters of Afghanistan” for their “strength, resilience and resourcefulness.”

“It’s so obvious that Afghan women are an incredible resource for the country and its place in the world, and that the economy—and society as a whole—will not function without their full participation,” she added.

