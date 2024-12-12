A pilot has taken to TikTok to implore passengers to use flight mode on planes, dismissing theories that it's not necessary.

Creator @perchpoint explained that he heard radio interference which mostly likely came from a phone in his headset during a recent flight which made it tricky to get taxi clearance from air traffic control.

Flight attendants ask passengers to turn the feature on as part of their safety measures — The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Aviation Administration ban the devices for airborne use because its signals could interfere with critical aircraft instruments.

WiFi connections are permitted if the plane has an installed WiFi system and the airline allows its use.