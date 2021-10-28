Alice Evans has accused her estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd of having a three-year affair.

The actress made the claims on Twitter after her 48-year-old ex posted Instagram snaps of himself with his new girlfriend Bianca Wallace for the first time on Wednesday.

Evans tweeted: “You totally and absolutely know that they started seeing each other before he told me he didn’t love me and wanted a divorce. If you want to get into this we can.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here