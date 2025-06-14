Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:50
Alison Hammond on why she told son Aiden not to go on Love Island
Watch as Alison Hammond shares what she told her son Aiden when he asked her if he could go on Love Island.
Appearing on Loose Women on Friday (13 June), the This Morning presenter said that she had to become “the mum of the house” when she told her child, who had successfully auditioned for the ITV show, why he could not participate.
Asked about rumours that her son could be entering the villa, Hammond exclaimed: “Absolutely not!”
She said she believes the 20-year-old is “too young”, before adding: “I just think he can do it when he’s a little bit older with a bit more experience”.
Up next
12:25
Sam Ryder on heartbreak and the healing power of music
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:25
A ‘Longevity Doctor’ tells me how old I REALLY am
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
08:02
The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family
06:42
The first-timer’s guide to South America
05:23
How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart
07:08
The TravelSmart guide to Malaysia
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
02:50
King holds minute’s silence for Air India crash victims
00:32
Caitlyn Jenner reveals Kylie and Kendall’s reactions to Israel trip
01:12
Explosions boom in Tel Aviv as new wave of missiles launched from Iran
01:09