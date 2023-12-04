Watch: American tourists mistakenly think red traffic lights are for pedestrians

A group of American students stopped walking at a red traffic light, thinking it was meant for pedestrians.

Daniel Southern, a scaffolder from Scunthorpe in North Lincolnshire, filmed the funny moment after hearing the group passing his work van as he waited at the traffic lights.

They can be seen walking towards the lights, stopping quickly on the pavement as soon as the lights turn red.

Mr Southern and his friends can be heard laughing as the crowd stands patiently waiting on the pavement waiting for the lights to turn green.

They then set off walking again.