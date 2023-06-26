Terrifying moment alligator chases fisherman in South Carolina

This is the terrifying moment an alligator was filmed chasing a fisherman in South Carolina.

The huge beast was captured lunging at the unsuspecting man on Hilton Head Island after emerging from a pond.

Micah Kimberlin, who caught the encounter on camera, said he was on a bike ride with his family when he saw the incident unfold.

"“We came across a couple [of] people standing and then we see an alligator," the bystander told WJCL.

"This gentleman is fishing kind of far away and it’s headed directly towards him. That’s when I started filming this alligator heading toward him."

No-one was injured and the alligator re-entered the water.