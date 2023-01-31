Rare baby monkey born at Yorkshire wildlife park plays in mother’s fur

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating the birth of an endangered Roloway monkey.

Footage shows the baby enjoying the sunshine with proud mother Kayla.

“This is a very exciting birth for us as the Roloway monkeys are on the verge of extinction and are likely to become extinct in the wild in a few years,” primates team leader Greg Clifton said.

While it’s too early to tell the sex of the newborn, this species develops very quickly so it won’t be long before the gender is revealed and a name can be picked.

