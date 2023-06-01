Stolen baby donkey named Moon returns to Hampshire home

A baby donkey stolen from a farm in Hampshire has been reunited with her owners following a police investigation.

Moon, just 12 weeks old, was taken from Millers Ark Animals on Blackstock Lane, Hook, on the evening of Monday 15 May.

Late on Wednesday night (31 May), police were contacted by the farm, which had been sent some information about Moon.

Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary were deployed to an address in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire and at around 8.15pm the stolen donkey was located, recovered and returned to the farm.

Footage shows Moon reuniting with one of her ecstatic owners.