Vulnerable baby otter squeaks loudly as Woburn Safari Park announces birth

Woburn Safari Park has announced the arrival of a female Asian short-clawed otter pup, a member of a species vulnerable to extinction.

The pup was born to first-time mother Beatrix and father Kovu at the Bedfordshire park.

Being a member of the smallest otter species, the tiny pup weighed only about 50 grams at birth eight weeks ago, and was roughly the size of a golf ball.

Visitors can now spot the pup, Beatrix and Kovu in their purpose-built Otter Falls enclosure at the park.