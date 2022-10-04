EU passes law forcing Apple to change iPhone charger

The EU has passed a law that will force Apple to change the charger on the iPhone.

Apple and other technology firms will be required to move to the USB-C by the end of 2024 after the rule was approved by the European Parliament.

Apple has argued that it would be better to change the plug on the other end of the cable, which plugs into the wall and may consider removing the charging plug entirely and focusing on wireless charging.

The EU will introduce new legislation for wireless charging by the end of 2024.

