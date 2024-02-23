Two common iPhone myths debunked by Apple

If you have an iPhone, chances are you may have tried two common "hacks" - putting it in rice if it gets wet, and closing background apps to stop it running out of charge so quickly.

However, these common habits have been debunked by Apple itself.

Newer models warn users if a liquid is in the device when connecting to an accessory, and the company has warned that putting it in a bag of the grain could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone - plus, closing background apps may have the opposite effect.