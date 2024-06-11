iOS 18: Crowd cheers as Apple introduces ability to put app icons anywhere on screen

Crowds attending Apple’s 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference cheered as the company revealed app icon customisation is coming in iOS 18.

Described as one of iPhone’s biggest-ever updates, iOS 18 comes with a host of new tools that will allow users to customise their devices.

Apps can be moved around more easily on the home screen, for instance, and their colours can be changed.

Footage shared by tech reviewer iJustine on social media shows crowds cheering and clapping as a number of new features are explained.