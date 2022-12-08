Apple sued by women who allege AirTags allow stalkers to track victims

Two women are suing Apple who say that AirTags have been used to stalk and harass them.

The small products are tracking devices intended to be used to track personal items such as wallets or keys.

In the lawsuit, filed in a San Francisco federal court, the women allege that the tags were used by their former partners to follow them.

Apple has previously said that it is updating AirTags, making it harder to track people without their knowledge.

Planned upgrades warn users if an unknown device is “travelling” with them.

