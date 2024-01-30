Squirrel rescued by Florida woman now refuses to leave her side

A squirrel rescued by a Florida woman now doesn’t want to leave her side.

Linda took in the squirrel, who she called Lychee, after a friend found him abandoned and brought her to him on 11 August 2023.

She describes Lychee as a “mama’s boy,” as he tries to spend as much of his time with Linda as possible while getting belly rubs and being fed, which she documents on her TikTok channel.

Squirrels aren’t ideal pets, Linda concedes, but despite trying to release him multiple times he always comes back inside to her.

“At some point, you have to let go. I know as a mother of two grown children you have to let them go and find their own way.”