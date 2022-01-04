A lonely bachelor has paid out hundreds of pounds on several giant billboards advertising himself in an attempt to find a wife.

Single man Mohammad Malik has set up a website in his unusual quest for love and has plastered his picture on several advertising hoardings across Birmingham.

It features a 20ft (6m) photo of him lying down flashing a cheeky grin for the camera and joking: “Save me from an arranged marriage”.

The massive advert, which appears on at least three billboards across the city, direct suitors to his website: Findmailkawife.com.

