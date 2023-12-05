Children’s balloon explodes in father’s face in shocking CCTV

A hydrogen balloon burst into flames in a father’s face after his children played with the item in China on 29 November.

Dramatic CCTV captures the office worker poking the balloon with scissors before it bursts and catches fire inches away from him, singeing his hair.

The worker told local media he was trying to dispose of the balloon after his children had played with it.

As he stuck the sharp object into the inflated item full of flammable gas, flames set fire to his facial hair.

He said his eyebrows, eyelashes, and part of his hairline were burned off.