Benny Blanco reveals surprise detail in Selena Gomez wedding plans

Benny Blanco has revealed a startling detail about his upcoming wedding to Selena Gomez.

Speaking on Australian TV show Today on Wednesday (4 June), the music producer revealed the surprising fact that the pair have yet to set a date for the wedding, but reassured host Richard Wilkins that “we will!”

The celebrity couple got engaged in December after over a year of dating, and have since released a joint album entitled “I Said I Love You First”.

Blanco also confirmed that Ed Sheeran is at the top of the guest list.

“I just told him [Ed], ‘I'm gonna have a wedding and you're gonna come to the wedding’,” he said.

The pair have previously collaborated on hits such as “Shape of You”, “Castle on the Hill”, and Justin Bieber's “Love Yourself”.