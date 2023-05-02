The 2023 awards season came to a head at Anna Wintor's Met Gala in New York.

This year's event theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”.

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, and Jennifer Lopez all walked the red carpet in line with theme, while some stars took more creative liberties in their looks. Doja Cat and Jared Leto, for example, arrived dressed as Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette.

The decision to feature Lagerfeld as this year’s theme has raised eyebrows, with many highlighting the controversial remarks the late designer made during his lifetime.

