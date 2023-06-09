Black bear spotted running through residential street in Washington DC

Footage circulating on social media shows a black bear running through a residential street and climbing into a tree in Washington DC on Friday, 9 June.

The animal has been safely captured and is expected to be released back into the wild.

DC Police confirmed the bear was tranquillised by the Human Rescue Alliance in a backyard on Franklin Street in the Brentwood-Brookland neighbourhood shortly after 10:15 a.m

Officials loaded the bear into a steel cage and placed it on to an animal rescue truck.