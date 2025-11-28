Black Friday 2025: How to ensure you’re getting a genuine bargain

Want to ensure you’re finding the best Black Friday deals? A consumer expert has explained how to know that you’re getting a genuine bargain during the sales.

Appearing on This Morning on Friday (28 November), Alison Beer recommended using tracker sites to ensure the customer “has the power” over the seller and gets the best possible savings.

However, she urged customers to “keep your head and keep your calm” whilst shopping, explaining that shoppers should research whether items have been cheaper at other points of the year.

Beer concluded by telling viewers to “take Black Friday with a massive pinch of salt”.