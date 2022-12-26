Geordies brave Boxing Day dip in North Sea for volunteer lifeguard annual tradition

Around 200 people are thought to have braved this morning's annual Boxing Day dip in the North Sea, as part of a Geordie tradition (26 December).

The event, hosted on Long Sands Beach, Tynemouth, is organised by the North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards, and saw crowds strip down in five degrees celsius to brave the plunge.

Many were even wearing festive outfits, including Santa hats and novelty pyjamas.

Last year's swim was cancelled due to Covid, attracting even more people to the 2022 event.

