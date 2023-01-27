Boy George tribute act performs after getting £20k look-alike surgery

A Boy George superfan has splashed out a whopping £20,000 pounds on plastic surgery to look like his idol.

Liam Halewood, 36, had 10 different facial surgeries to make himself resemble the singer, on top of hair transplants and skin peels.

This video shows the Blackpool entertainer performing on stage as a crowd cheers him on.

"Boy George is iconic - the LGBTQ+ community wouldn't be where we are today if it wasn't for people like Boy George coming out," he said.

