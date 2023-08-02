A musician who played the violin during her brain surgery has been reunited with her surgeon three years on.

Dagmar Turner’s operation to remove a tumour in January 2020 was planned to ensure her ability to play the violin would not be impaired

The former management consultant, 57, met Professor Keyoumars Ashkan at the Hunterian Museum at the Royal College of Surgeons in London on Tuesday (1 August) to rewatch the operation.

Ms Turner said: “Ive been eternally grateful to him for what he did with my tumour in my head.”

Professor Ashkan, who plays piano, and Ms Turner hope to perform together one day.