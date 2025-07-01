UK passport warning issued to British travellers

Britons are warned to check their passport validity to avoid being turned away from their holiday flights due to post-Brexit rules.

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder has urged holidaymakers to ensure their passports are in date.

He explained: “In the UK, passports can be issued for more than 10 years, but unfortunately if you are trying to get into the European Union, you can not get in after your passport is 10 years old

“Your passport must have not passed its 10th birthday and must have three.months remaining before you intend to leave the EU.”