Cheeky wild sea otter jumps inside beer cooler in search for food

This is the moment a cheeky wild sea otter jumped inside a beer cooler in search of food.

The mammal dipped inside the cold storage container, sniffing around for something to eat while locals enjoyed a day at a beach in Koh Kong province, Cambodia, on 30 April.

Amused onlooker Bong Pheap said he was drinking with friends when the animal approached.

“It wasn’t aggressive and didn’t hurt us. But the otter really wanted to find something to eat and looked like it would do anything,” he said.