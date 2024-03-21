Queen shares positive news on King as she greets well-wishers in Belfast

King Charles III is “doing very well” amid his cancer diagnosis, the Queen said during a visit to Belfast on Thursday, 21 March.

Camilla was given a get-well card for Charles as she greeted crowds on the bustling Lisburn Road.

Accepting the token from shop assistant Brenda Robb, the Queen said Charles was “disappointed” he couldn’t make the trip alongside her.

Responding to quips about men “not being the best patients”, Camilla said: “I try to keep him in order.”