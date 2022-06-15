6ft shark lunges and snaps at diver before stealing his catch

A six-foot-long shark lunged at a British ex-pat while snapping its teeth, a nail-biting clip has shown.

Chad Sinden captured the moment a Caribbean reef shark made a beeline for his fresh catch after appearing from the ocean depths.

The six-foot-long creature appears to snap its teeth at Chad’s freshly caught lionfish before mistaking him for prey.

Chad said: “It was not interested in me at all but more interested in the potential meal that the spear represented.”

