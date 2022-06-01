This week, we speak to Carrie Hope Fletcher, an award-winning West End star, YouTuber, and bestselling author.

Carrie discusses her latest book, With This Kiss.

We talk about the process of writing romance novels, where she gets her inspiration from, and what drew her to write about a woman whose kiss gives her the ability to see how someone is going to die.

Carrie also opens up about breaking up with a long-term partner.

