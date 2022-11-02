Cascade of poppies unveiled at Dudley Castle in Remembrance Day tribute

A cascade of red poppies can be seen flowing down the walls of the historic Dudley Castle in a moving Remembrance Day tribute.

The poignant art installation has been unveiled at the 11th-century West Midlands landmark in the lead-up to the commemoration next week.

It features more than 350 poppies, made from recycled plastic, flowing down a 16 x 12 metre cargo net from the top of the castle’s keep to the cannons below.

The display honours Britain’s fallen war heroes and was organised by the community group Dudley Remembers.

