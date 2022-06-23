Cheetah puts paws on car door during safari in Namibia

A group of tourists were lucky enough to get up close and personal with the world’s fastest land mammal during a safari when a cheetah tried to climb their vehicle in Namibia.

Video of the encounter was captured by Magdalena Ryszkowska.

It shows the big cat putting its paws up on the safari vehicle, before a guide opens the door and throws it a piece of meat.

“These cheetahs are fed every second day and they are used to people”, Ryszkowska said.

