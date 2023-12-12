This is the moment a runaway Chihuahua escapes on a busy Staten Island Expressway before dodging cars and weaving in and out of lanes.

The video shows the dog, named Bean, scamper down the dark road, nearly veering into traffic and causing cars to slow down and swerve.

A woman then gets out of her car and begins chasing Bean on foot. Several other motorists also get out of their vehicles to help.

A second car tries to block the dog once again.

This time, the motorists were able to corner him underneath the vehicle and lift him to safety.