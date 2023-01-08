A bizarre creature that lived in China 120 million years ago had a dinosaur's head and a bird's body, scientists believe.

Named Cratonavis Zhui, the chicken-sized hybrid had long shoulder blades, or scapulas, and claws.

Its large skull was shaped in an almost identical way to that of T Rex and other meat-eating theropods.

The find fills in some of the gaps as to how some dinosaurs evolved into birds.

Co-author Dr Zhou Zhonghe said: "The abnormal anatomy preserved in the fossil highlights the breadth of skeletal plasticity in early birds."

