Adorable panda cub enjoys splashing around in pool at Chinese zoo

A giant panda cub beat the heat at a zoo in China by splashing around in a small pool inside its enclosure.

Adorable footage shows the one-year-old animal, named Zheng Zai, enjoying its bath and playing in the waist-high water.

The cub then gets out and shakes the water off the grass.

Temperatures in Xi’an Shaanxi, where the zoo is located, regularly reach over 30C, with highs of 36C forecast for the coming week.

