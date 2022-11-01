Huge Christmas tree felled in Solihull for Covent Garden festivities

A 60-foot Norwegian Spruce has been felled in the West Midlands for the Christmas festivities at Covent Garden.

The tree was grown for 42 by a family-run business at Woods Farms in Solihull, which also supplies trees for Downing Street and Windsor Castle.

This footage shows the moment it was taken out of the ground and bound neatly for transport to the central London location.

On 8 November, the tree will be lit up with 30,000 lights.

