Sarah Beeny shares best way to clean microwave - without using any chemicals

Sarah Beeny has shared her tips for cleaning your microwave - without using any chemicals.

She says using a lemon is “absolutely the best way to clean a microwave” adding it is “so satisfying, so speedy and no chemicals required”.

She explains: “To clean your microwave, get an old lemon, chop it in half and stick it in the microwave.

“Turn the microwave on to full power for a minute. And now, if you take the plate out, everything in the microwave can just be wiped down.”