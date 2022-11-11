The Office star Rainn Wilson changes name to highlight climate crisis

Rainn Wilson has changed his name to highlight the climate crisis.

The actor says he will now go by the name of “Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson”.

“As a cheap little stunt, to help save planet Earth, I’ve changed my name on Twitter, Instagram and even my fancy writing paper,” he said in a video shared online.

Wilson added that he is “as serious as the melting Arctic” and hopes his name change draws attention to the ever-growing issue of climate change.

