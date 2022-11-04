King Charles greets Stella McCartney with kiss on cheek during palace Cop27 reception

King Charles is throwing his very own Cop27 reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of the official climate change conference.

This video shows the King warmly greeting fashion icon Stella McCartney with a kiss on each cheek, as she joked about not knowing “what to do anymore.”

Ms McCartney is no stranger to the royal family, having been honoured by the Queen, and discussed sustainable fashion with the King when he was Prince of Wales.

Rishi Sunak was standing alongside her, laughing at the exchange.

Around 200 key climate figures were invited to the palace for the gathering.

