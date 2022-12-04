Prince William has faith we can ‘repair and regenerate our planet’ in critical moment

The Prince of Wales has likened his faith that we can “repair and regenerate our planet” to the belief of former US president John F Kennedy that man could land on the moon.

He described the current time as a “critical decade” in trying to overcome the destruction of Earth’s unique habitats, plus the pollution of the atmosphere and oceans.

“The urgency needed to save the planet is ever accelerating, while the time we have to make meaningful changes is ebbing away,” Prince William said.

