Great anticipation is in the air for King Charles’s coronation on Saturday 6 May, 2023, and many are asking how the day will unfold.

The big day will start at 7:15am, with the first guests arriving at Westminster Abbey for security checks.

From 9:30am, members of the royal family and politicians will start arriving at the Abbey, while the King and Queen Consort will start their procession from Buckingham Palace at 10:20, arriving just before the ceremony at 11:00.

The second procession will head back to the palace where at 14:15 the Royal family will appear on the balcony to watch the flypast.

