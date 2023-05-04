Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:23
Coronation timetable: A complete schedule of times and events for King Charles’s crowning
Great anticipation is in the air for King Charles’s coronation on Saturday 6 May, 2023, and many are asking how the day will unfold.
The big day will start at 7:15am, with the first guests arriving at Westminster Abbey for security checks.
From 9:30am, members of the royal family and politicians will start arriving at the Abbey, while the King and Queen Consort will start their procession from Buckingham Palace at 10:20, arriving just before the ceremony at 11:00.
The second procession will head back to the palace where at 14:15 the Royal family will appear on the balcony to watch the flypast.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
05:12
King Charles III: A 74-year journey from heir to monarch
01:40
Local elections 2023: When are they and how can I vote?
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
10:28
Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:33
IDF soldiers raid house of gunmen who shot dead British-Israeli family
00:57
Firefighters rescue two who drove off side of 100ft cliff into canyon
00:29
Bystander saves baby in runaway pushchair from rolling into traffic
00:46
Trump claims he would end war in Ukraine in a day: ‘It would be easy’
00:22
Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1 GP under Las Vegas lights will be ‘epic’
00:19
Haaland receives guard of honour after breaking Premier League record
01:56
Sam Allardyce claims he’s as good as Guardiola, Klopp and Arteta
01:19
Haaland breaks Premier League scoring record as Man City return to top
00:33
Activists dragged away after throwing red paint at Scottish Parliament
00:26
Hundreds of XR protesters bang drums as they descend on Home Office
00:32
Dolphins seen riding the waves alongside surfers on Sydney beach
00:27
Satellite imagery shows rare total solar eclipse over Oceania
00:30
Actor Josh Gad joins striking writers outside Fox Studios in LA
01:55
Chris Pratt praises ‘painful’ new Guardians of the Galaxy film
00:43
Writers Guild of America votes to strike over streaming pay
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09