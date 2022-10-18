Bride gifted ring containing father's ashes to walk down aisle on wedding day

A bride whose father passed away during the coronavirus pandemic was surprised on her wedding day with a ring containing his ashes.

Sara Thomas had to come to terms with her dad not being there on her big day, her brother Kevin came up with an idea so their father could still be with her down the aisle.

Footage shows Ms Thomas, from Florida, being gifted the ring before bursting into tears as she embraces her sibling.

