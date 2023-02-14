Queen Consort cancels royal appearances after testing positive for Covid

The Queen Consort has tested positive for Covid after suffering from cold symptoms, Buckingham Palace has said.

Camilla has cancelled her appearance at upcoming events across the country – including celebrating Milton Keynes becoming a city – after contracting the virus.

She is said to be in good spirits and resting, despite being disappointed not to be able to fulfil her engagements.

The Queen Consort has previously had Covid and is understood to be fully vaccinated.

It is believed there will be no changes planned for King Charles III’s engagements.

