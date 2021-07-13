Breathtaking footage captures a cyclist riding through a stunning glacier cave in Switzerland.

Beat Habegger took in magical views as he made his way through the ice tunnel in Zermatt, admitting afterward that the journey wasn't easy, partly due to the fact he had to sneak his bike into the cave.

"People usually go wearing skis or snowshoes. But I wanted to ride on this icy path," he said.

"Since it is forbidden to be on an open ski slope with a bike, we had to be back in town before the area opened. So, we started at 3am!"