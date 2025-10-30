You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.For more information, help and support regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.

Dani Dyer has revealed that she had a miscarriage before falling pregnant with son Santi.

Appearing on Jamie Laing’s Great Company Podcast on Wednesday (29 October), the former Love Island star said she had a miscarriage “very early on”, which made her want a baby after that pregnancy “didn’t work out”.

The 28-year-old gave birth in 2021 to a boy whom she shares with ex-partner Sammy Kimmence. She also has twin daughters, Summer and Star, born in 2023, with her husband, Jarrod Bowen.