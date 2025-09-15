Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg announce pregnancy with sweet video

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg revealed that they are expecting their first child together in a pregnancy announcement video on Instagram on Sunday, 14 September.

The former Strictly Come Dancing partners confirmed the news in a clip showing them painting a picture, with the camera eventually revealing the artwork to show Joe and Dianne as stick people with a baby.

They also shared the gender of the baby, with the YouTuber writing: "Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you."