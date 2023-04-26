Independent TV
RNLI reunites injured puppy with owners after six hours trapped on coastal ledge
The RNLI saved a cockapoo puppy from an isolated cove when it fell 60ft feet after being trapped on a ledge for six hours, suffering a broken leg.
A volunteer crew at Ilfracombe, Devon, were called upon last month after the dog, named Betty, tumbled from an unstable section near the top of the cliff onto a tidal shelf below.
The 11-month-old rescue dog slipped the lead while on a walk and, spooked by the lead clattering behind her, fell from the clifftop.
She was trapped on a small ledge, unable to go up or down for hours while a coastguard team attempted a rescue.
