RNLI reunites injured puppy with owners after six hours trapped on coastal ledge

The RNLI saved a cockapoo puppy from an isolated cove when it fell 60ft feet after being trapped on a ledge for six hours, suffering a broken leg.

A volunteer crew at Ilfracombe, Devon, were called upon last month after the dog, named Betty, tumbled from an unstable section near the top of the cliff onto a tidal shelf below.

The 11-month-old rescue dog slipped the lead while on a walk and, spooked by the lead clattering behind her, fell from the clifftop.

She was trapped on a small ledge, unable to go up or down for hours while a coastguard team attempted a rescue.

