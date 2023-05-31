Pet dog learns how to use home surveillance camera to beg for treats

A dog in Chicago has become an internet sensation after her owner captured a video of her pet “waving” on a home camera.

The footage, shared on social media by @onegoodnut, shows Pecan seated on her hind legs, moving her front legs up and down as if she were waving.

It turns out Pecan has cleverly figured out this gesture prompts her owner to watch the camera feed and reward her with a treat.

Her owner uses the camera to keep an eye on her pet while away at work.