A comedian has spent the last six months training his housemate's dog to recognise Thin Lizzy's "The Boys are Back in Town" as a signal for walkies.

Bo Johnson, 30, played the Irish hard rock band's tune every time he took Josie for a walk for two months before the clever labrador and border collie mix began recognising the opening riff.

Footage captures her leaping up and running towards Bo with excitement whenever she hears the opening chords.

Bo said: "When I've been out of town Kelli - Josie's owner - and some of my other roommates will also play the song before taking her on a walk."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.